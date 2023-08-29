NFL trade grades: Steelers flip unwanted offensive lineman in Omar Khan masterclass
Somehow the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to trade Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans for a draft pick. Omar Khan does it again.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded former third-round pick Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
If you live in or around Pittsburgh -- or even follow the Steelers in general -- you may find that fact miraculous. You would not be wrong to. Green has had a miserable preseason, and frankly a subpar career since he was drafted out of Illinois. Pittsburgh tried him at several different positions, including a center experiment which went horribly wrong. Perhaps he can revive some of that potential in Houston, but he'd be better suited moving to his natural guard spot.
From Houston's perspective, they were able to land a versatile offensive lineman for a late-round selection. It does make some sense for the Texans if they choose to use Green as a depth piece, and a depth piece only. Where Green struggles the most is when he's forced to play out of position, or in an unfamiliar setting.
NFL trade grades: Who won the Steelers-Texans Kendrick Green deal?
Unfortunately for Houston, this one isn't even close. Green was likely to be cut were he not traded to the Texans. Receiving a sixth-round pick for him just days after dumping Kevin Dotson is a win-win for Omar Khan and this front office.
Pittsburgh is far from a finished product, and their offensive line could very well struggle despite the additions made this offseason. But keeping Dotson and Green under contract wouldn't have helped matters. From the outside looking in, the Steelers have depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Green's play this preseason was the final straw for Mike Tomlin, who openly called out the 24-year-old for a bad snap and later a holding call. Green didn't take kindly to the Pittsburgh media, either, DM'ing a local radio host over some harsh criticism. Essentially, Green did everything he could to get a fresh start.
Now he has one in Houston.
Steelers grade: B+
Texans grade: C