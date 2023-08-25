Kendrick Green claps back at Steelers analyst over preseason criticism
Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green isn't thrilled with the criticism he is getting from Pittsburgh media after his rough preseason.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green didn't like what one media pundit had to say about his poor preseason play, and sent a direct message to correct him.
On the surface, Green's DM wasn't out of malice, but merely because he wanted Andre Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh to get his facts straight. Fillipponi sent the following tweet, which suggested Green struggled to contain his man against the Buffalo Bills. Green took a penalty on the play.
The former third-round pick told Fillipponi that the Steelers offensive line was operating in an outside zone blocking scheme. While he's right, we're not exactly sure it helps Green's case to be calling out the Pittsburgh media for his poor play while competing for a roster spot.
Green still committed a penalty on the play, and snapped the ball over his teammate's head later in the game. Steelers fans had PTSD to Ben Roethlisberger's final season, when Green received regular snaps at center.
Will Kendrick Green make the Steelers final 53-man roster?
Green is a former third-round draft choice, meaning at one point Pittsburgh saw something in him. Since then, Green has struggled at multiple positions. Originally drafted as a guard, Green has played primarily center for the Steelers. He has not adjusted well to the position, and is far down the depth chart.
On Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Green saw some time at a more natural position for him, right guard. He's also operated as a fullback at times during Steelers training camp. Despite all the moving around, Mike Tomlin didn't seem thrilled with the offensive lineman for snapping the ball over his quarterback's head and struggling mightily at times this preseason.
“Not good enough. Routine things routinely is what we expect. And it doesn’t get any more fundamental than CQ exchanges," Tomlin said after the fact.
With no preseason action left and just a couple days before Pittsburgh must trim its roster, Green looks to be on the outside looking in. A trade, or perhaps an all-out release, could be in order for the 24-year-old.