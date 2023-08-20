Mike Tomlin gave biggest hint yet Steelers will cut Kendrick Green
By John Buhler
Mike Tomlin indicated that Kendrick Green’s days with the Pittsburgh Steelers are numbered.
Let’s just say that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not the least bit satisfied with Kendrick Green’s snapping abilities vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Although the Steelers have won their first two preseason games of the summer, center-quarterback exchange has been an issue for the interior offensive lineman. While Mason Cole is the Steelers’ starter at center, Green has not shown any ability to make himself a valuable part of their Week 1 roster. He filled in for the injured Nate Herbig and looked terrible at snapping the ball.
Here is a glimpse of what Tomlin had to say about Green’s performance in the post-game presser.
"“Not good enough. Routine things routinely is what we expect. And it doesn’t get any more fundamental than CQ exchanges.”"
Although the Steelers win at least nine games every single season under Tomlin, Pittsburgh does not have the margin for error it once did when Ben Roethlisberger was their starting quarterback.
Pittsburgh Steelers rumors: OL Kendrick Green may be on the verge of being cut
Let’s be real. The only thing that matters for the Steelers this year is Kenny Pickett’s growth and development as an NFL passer. They took him in the first round out of Pitt two years ago for a reason. He may be a homegrown product of sorts, but Pickett was a top-20 pick, mostly because he was the most pro-ready prospect in the weakest quarterback draft class in almost a decade.
Admittedly, this is going to be a defensive-driven team once again. Although Pittsburgh’s ethos never lets the Steelers be awful on that side of the football, not having a reliable offense will only have them middle-of-the-pack in a deep AFC. Thus, they need for Pickett to become the AFC North version of Kirk Cousins so they can have staying power in this incredibly tough conference.
Look. I didn’t think Green was going to play all that much for the Steelers this year anyway, but any lack of depth along the offensive line will make things challenging for them to push the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in the division. You have to remember that only seven teams in each conference can qualify for the postseason. Will the Steelers even be one of them?
Bad center-quarterback exchanges are the last thing the Steelers need entering this NFL season.