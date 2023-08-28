Steelers trade is great news for fringe offensive lineman ahead of roster cuts

Steelers are trading OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams, sources tell ESPN.



Trade also comes with picks swap.



Steelers and Rams swap 2024 4th and 5th. Steelers get the Rams' 4th; and Rams get the Steelers' 5th.



In 2025, Steelers get Rams' 5th rounder, and Rams get Steelers' 6th