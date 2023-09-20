Steelers Rumors: Internal Matt Canada replacement, Calvin Austin frustration, bench Pickett?
- Steelers' Matt Canada fix may be right under their nose
- Calvin Austin is the latest Steeler to vent his frustrations
- Should Kenny Pickett actually get benched?
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Should Pittsburgh consider benching Pickett for Trubisky?
The worst-case scenario for the Pittsburgh Steelers is coming to life in 2023. FanSided's Mark Powell suggested that the franchise should seriously consider benching Kenny Pickett for at least a few games at the start of this season, and it's not hard to see why.
"I hate saying it as much as any Pittsburgh supporter, but could Mitch Trubisky be that much worse than Kenny Pickett? Through the better part of a season-plus, Pickett has yet to prove he can go through his progressions on a consistent basis."
Steelers fans have been quick to blame Matt Canada for the team's offensive struggles, but the quarterback deserves a share of that, too.
Pickett was bailed out in Week 2 thanks to his elite defense, and in Week 1, he threw two picks and looked flustered and unsteady all game. He faced a stout 49ers defense that week, but at some point, the excuses have got to stop. If Pickett keeps performing the way he is, the Steelers have Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to potentially give him a mental breather.
Sit back, study the progressions, and figure out exactly what he needs to improve upon to be a consistent starter. It's not easy work, but such is the life of an NFL quarterback.