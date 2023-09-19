3 Steelers who need benched or fired after another awful offensive performance
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough choices to make after a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns. The offense played horribly yet again.
By Mark Powell
Early last week, I was interviewed by a Cleveland CBS affiliate regarding Monday's Steelers-Browns game, and was asked a simple question: Did I think Kenny Pickett would have a bounceback game? At the time, I assumed Pickett wouldn't be THE reason the Steelers lost, were they to fall at Acrisure Stadium to the Browns. But Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense sure did try.
In a game where the Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb likely for the season, Pittsburgh struggled to come away with a home victory thanks to some miserable play on the offensive side of the ball. Pittsburgh's defense scored two touchdowns of their own, yet Mike Tomlin's group only won by less than a TD.
Despite the victory, Tomlin and the Steelers coaching staff should expect to face some tough questions. Namely, what changes will Pittsburgh make to ensure they don't have a third straight horrendous offensive performance?
NFL Rumors: Steelers should consider a quarterback change
I hate saying it as much as any Pittsburgh supporter, but could Mitch Trubisky be that much worse than Kenny Pickett? Through the better part of a season-plus, Pickett has yet to prove he can go through his progressions on a consistent basis. As much as fans like to blame Matt Canada, Pickett has looked just as bad through two games, and frankly most of his career so far as Steelers starter.
Several game-winning drives have saved Pickett from facing the tough questions, but fans are starting to lose patience. Until Pickett can move the chains consistently, expect the boos to continue at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh's depth chart is loaded with veterans behind Pickett, such as Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, who both have starting experience. It would take a lot for the Steelers to punt on Pickett's development, but if they continue to struggle to score or move the football, it's something worth considering.