Steelers Rumors: Internal Matt Canada replacement, Calvin Austin frustration, bench Pickett?
- Steelers' Matt Canada fix may be right under their nose
- Calvin Austin is the latest Steeler to vent his frustrations
- Should Kenny Pickett actually get benched?
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Calvin Austin joins club of disgruntled Pittsburgh wideouts this season
Just days after George Pickens threw a bit of shade at Kenny Pickett, wide receiver Calvin Austin is airing out some of his grievances, too.
Despite Week 2's victory over the Browns, fans at Acrisure Stadium started chanting "Fire Matt Canada" late in the game. In the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh finished with -7 yards of offense, officially making this Steelers team 2022 Zach Wilson-levels of pitiful.
After the game, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko asked a few Steelers players about the fan chants and most said they didn't hear it or didn't pay attention to it. Calvin Austin gave a slightly more intriguing answer: "It was in the heat of the game, so we kind of got off that. But, you know, fans pay their money. They can voice their opinions, their support, so they’re welcome to do that."
Austin, who caught one pass on four targets for 10 yards, may be stirring the pot by seeming to condone fans' anger-laced chants directed at Matt Canada. Canada is in his third year as the team's offensive coordinator, and after Monday night's slopfest, Austin has a point. Steelers fans who paid money to watch good football have every right to voice their opinions through the first two weeks.
The 2022 fourth-rounder offered a glimmer of hope for the team in his final fighting words, telling Batko that the offense simply has to "execute on the field.... and give [the fans] a reason not to say anything [negative]."
The torturous Steelers season continues.