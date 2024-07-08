Steph Curry jokes about the possibility of Klay Thompson showing up to Warriors training camp
It's over — Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will not be teammates anymore after No. 11 decided to sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks. It's hard to watch these two separate after countless memories, victories and NBA championships.
Curry commented on the divorce in a recent interview with Malik Andrews, saying that it would be more awkward to not have him as a teammate. He mentioned that "it has not really sunk in" before jokingly saying that it wouldn't be a surprise if Thomspon still found a way to end up in training camp near the Golden Gate Bridge. Afterward, he elaborated on what it means to play on Team USA with NBA great, LeBron James.
Curry and James will share the court once more for the first-time since the 2021NBA All-Star game but this time will represent more than just the NBA and their respective teams — talk about the entire United States of America.
Despite how cool this opportunity is after many, many battles — it does not take away the fact that No. 30 will not be in the backcourt anymore with his "Splash Brother." Years on end, highlights always exude their 3-point shooting confidence that ultimately changed the game of basketball.
They were teammates for 13 years, that's older than some NBA fans.
The Golden State Warriors will never be the same.
Steph Curry was never an influence to begin with
FanSided's Zach Pressnell goes more in-depth on why Curry was not a factor in Thompson's final decision. In fact, Thompson requested for him not to be included in the negotiation with the team. This left fans wondering but we need to respect his choice because everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
It was time for a scenery change and the Mavericks are a great landing spot for Thompson as he'll be sporting a new jersey number this fall. Not to mention, in the same locker room as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Although his last game playing under Steve Kerr and together with Curry did not end as hoped for, there should be no discretion for moving on and starting anew.
The two go their separate ways as Curry will be preparing to take on the world during the Olympics and Thompson dials in on his new teammates and coaches.
This will take some time to get used to but eventually it will become the new normal.