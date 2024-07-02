Steer Clear: Why Steph Curry stayed far, far away from Warriors-Klay Thompson drama
For the past 13 years, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have formed a brotherhood, both on and off the court that would make even the tightest of blood relatives jealous.
The two sharpshooters have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows while together. Over the course of 13 seasons, they combined to score 36,427 points, drain nearly 6,000 3-pointerss and win four NBA Championships. They were rightfully dubbed the "Splash Brothers."
So when Klay Thompson entered free agency this offseason, it was expected that his biggest advocate to stay in the Bay Area would be his splash brother, Steph Curry. But Curry was eerily quiet throughout the whole process, leaving Dub Nation in a bit of confusion.
Klay Thompson requested Steph Curry to not ensure his return to the Warriors
Steph wasn't quiet because he didn't want Klay back in the Bay Area. He was quiet because Klay asked him to and these two have such a respect for each other that Curry obliged.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on this, describing what exactly went down between the three sides, Thompson, Curry and the Warriors, that led to Klay's departure.
"It’s been a layered five-year path to this divorce, splintering last season, sprouting earlier and finalizing in the last couple weeks, where —among the conversations Thompson had, league sources said — was a request of Stephen Curry not to exert his significant organizational influence and up the temperature with management to ensure Thompson’s return."
To see this dynasty split up in this way is truly one of the more heartbreaking moments in recent NBA history. Whether you loved them or hated them, the Warriors dynasty was fun to watch and one of the better dynasties in NBA history. You respected them and it was hard to not admire the brotherhood between the Splash Brothers.
Now, headed in opposite directions with both their careers slowly winding down, the league is going to be forced to watch Thompson play in a uniform that isn't branded with the Golden Gate Bridge. The league is going to watch as another point guard celebrates with Thompson following clutch 3-pointers. The league is going to watch as Klay Thompson rides off into the sunset over the next few years and retires in a uniform that he didn't begin his career with.
Yeah, the NBA is a business, but you can't help but feel a bit upset with the way things ended between one of this generation's best players and the franchise that he called home.