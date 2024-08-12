Game-winning TD doesn’t change harsh reality for Stetson Bennett IV
By Lior Lampert
Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams view quarterback Matthew Stafford's future with the franchise as a "year-to-year proposition."
Stafford is on the back nine of his career and will presumably hang up the cleats sooner rather than later. He'll undoubtedly leave the Rams with a massive void to fill when the time comes.
To counteract Stafford's looming departure, the Rams spent a fourth-round pick on two-time national champion Stetson Bennett IV from the University of Georgia. However, the latter appears far from ready to take the reigns from the former if his 2024 preseason debut is any indication.
Bennett started Los Angeles' inaugural exhibition contest versus the Dallas Cowboys, and it was a performance to forget -- to put it kindly. He completed 24 of his 38 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, getting sacked twice.
Impressively, he led a game-winning touchdown drive in the closing stages of the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 13-12 victory. Still, we shouldn't overlook his struggles from the other 26-ish minutes Los Angeles had possession of the football.
Stetson Bennett IV isn't ready to succeed Matthew Stafford, even after late TD wins preseason game
Good grief! Talk about a discouraging performance. Even a victory-clinching score in the final seconds won't save what was a dreadful outing for Bennett.
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently stated that Bennett would get tons of playing time during the preseason, and now we see why. Evidently, the 26-year-old needs all the reps he can get.
Following a prolonged absence because of a reportedly undisclosed "mental health" issue during his rookie year, Bennett is back with the Rams. Unfortunately, being away from the team for as long as he was has hindered his development. Considering he wasn't a highly touted prospect despite his collegiate success, this only put him further behind the curve.
Drafting Bennett is the most significant measure Los Angeles has taken to address Stafford's inevitable retirement. Nonetheless, the second-year pro's results against Dallas should motivate the Rams to continue taking bites at the apple to supersede the two-time Pro Bowl gunslinger.