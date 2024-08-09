Stetson Bennett will get tons of playing time during Rams preseason
By Scott Rogust
Even though Matthew Stafford recently won the Los Angeles Rams a Super Bowl, the team needed to have some succession plan in place. So last year, the Rams used their fourth-round pick on Georgia quarterback and two-time College Football Playoff National Champion, Stetson Bennett.
Last year, Bennett ended up on the reserve/non-football illness list and didn't play a single down for the team. With that, there was uncertainty surrounding Bennett. But not any more.
With a second preseason ahead of him, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that Bennett will get substantial playing time this summer. That's because McVay doesn't plan on playing veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo during the preseason, but it will be up to the quarterback.
“I’ll talk to Jimmy,” McVay said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “I would probably say probably not because I think it’s important for Stetson to get a bunch of work, and Jimmy’s played a lot in this league. If he said that he thought he wanted to, knowing that he’s going to miss those first couple weeks, I’d be open to it. My inclination right now is that I would not want to play him unless he told me he wanted to.”
Sean McVay plans to play Stetson Bennett a lot during preseason
That is good news for any Georgia football fans who want to see Bennett play this summer. Because, realistically, Bennett won't see any playing time during the regular season, due in part to Stafford's presence on the team.
Bennett played last preseason, where he completed 36-of-62 pass attempts for 347 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions across three games.
During the regular season, Bennett stepped away from football, which is why the Rams placed him on the reserve list. This past May, Bennett told reporters that he stepped away from football to address his mental health.
Garoppolo is set to serve a two-game suspension for the start of the season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. When he returns, he will likely assume the backup quarterback position. But the door is open for Garoppolo to play in the preseason, as McVay said.
If Garoppolo opts against playing, expect to see plenty of Bennett and Dresser Winn this summer.