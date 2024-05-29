Stetson Bennett gives more details behind absence during rookie year
As preparation for next season begins, a familiar face has rejoined the Los Angeles Rams locker room. Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is back with the Rams in OTAs after missing his entire rookie season for undisclosed reasons.
Los Angeles was deliberately secretive about the cause of Bennett's absence last season, calling for privacy and respect. Now that he's back in the mix, Bennett is opening up to reporters about the circumstances behind his time off.
The UGA product told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that his absence fell under the umbrella of "mental health."
"I was home (in Georgia), and as far as what led to that, what transpired, I think we’re going to keep that in-house."
Bennett did not elaborate on any specifics, only that he returned home and spent time away from football. The 26-year-old said GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were both supportive of his decision.
In a recent interview with News 19 WRBL in Alabama, Snead vouched for Bennett and provided additional insight.
"Based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’ And when you come back, it’s really win it again or you failed. And that does take a toll on a human being, so I was jacked for Stetson to be able to take that moment and breathe a little bit."
The quarterback is expected to serve as the Rams' QB3 behind Matthew Stafford and the recently added Jimmy Garoppolo, who inked a one-year contract in free agency.
After beginning his college career in JUCO, Bennett spent four years with the Georgia Bulldogs. He started the final two, leading the Dawgs to back-to-back National Championship victories. Despite his diminutive stature at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett won over NFL scouts with his mobility, decision-making, and the sheer magnitude of his success.
A 29-1 record across two seasons ain't half bad.
Bennett was able to take a step back last year and really experience life without football, without the immense pressure that followed him from UGA to the NFL. He said it only reaffirmed his love for the sport. He's determined to get back up to speed and compete in Rams training camp.
"You kind of see the world for the first time without football, like the first time ever. What that might be like, whatever, you just don’t have it. You kind of come (back) out here and you’re hungry every single day. It did make me, ‘Hey, you want to do this. You want to work hard every single day and get better.’ It was different without it."
This is all encouraging news for the Rams fanbase and those rooting for Bennett after a historic career at UGA. Mental health is a prevalent issue in all walks of life, but it doesn't always get the coverage and sensitivity it deserves in football forums.
Now that Bennett is back on the field, he figures to compete for the Rams' backup quarterback job — and potentially a chance to one day replace Stafford when the Super Bowl champ and fellow UGA legend retires.