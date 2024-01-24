Taylor Swift had the best reaction to Jason Kelce's shirtless first impression
Jason Kelce got wild during his brother Travis Kelce's playoff win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But how did Taylor Swift feel about his first impression?
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with KC headed to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth straight season. Kelce deserves major kudos, as he's come alive late in the season when some questioned whether he was injured, or if his career was winding to a close.
While Travis Kelce was the on-field story, Taylor Swift sat in his box and watched him play, as she has many times this season. However, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles stole the show with his hilarious fan engagement. Kelce chugged beers with Bills Mafia and roared after every catch by his brother, Travis. But did he make a good first impression on Swift? That remains to be seen.
“‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar,'” Jason recalled, speaking to his wife. “This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression.”
Thankfully for Jason, Swift didn't have much of a problem with his actions. In fact, she was openly encouraging him at one point as he interacted with Bills fans near the box.
"Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis dished.
After Jason Kelce adventure, Chiefs and Travis Kelce move on
The Kansas City Chiefs postseason tour continues next week in Baltimore as they take on Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Ravens. While Buffalo was a tough test because of the atmosphere (and snowballs), Baltimore is the better team, and therefore will provide a unique challenge in its own right.
If Kansas City wins, the Chiefs will have a chance to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.