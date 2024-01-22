Honorary Bills Mafia member Jason Kelce officially won tailgating forever
Jason Kelce tailgated with Buffalo Bills fans -- otherwise known as Bills Mafia -- before their playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Mark Powell
Yes, Jason Kelce can party, too. Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The elder Kelce has hinted he may leave the NFL altogether, reportedly telling his teammates he's considering retirement. It should be noted that Kelce denied this, but Adam Schefter has stuck to his reporting.
With Jason's brother Travis Kelce playing the Buffalo Bills this weekend, Jason Kelce took the chance to hang out with Bills Mafia in person. In a video posted on the New Heights social account, Jason took a shot out of a bowling ball, which is apparently a thing now.
The New Heights co-host will have a career after football, assuming this is indeed the end of his playing career. Jason and Travis arguably have the most popular football podcast in the country. While he's not nearly as well known as Travis (who is currently dating pop star Taylor Swift), Jason Kelce is as personable as they come, as evidenced by this random get together with Bills Mafia. I mean, who wouldn't want to hang out with this guy?
Jason Kelce parties with Bills Mafia week after Eagles loss
If anyone needs some time off, it's Kelce, who just got through with a dramatic ending to his own football season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Whether Kelce returns or not, Philly faces some major questions this offseason, starting with head coach Nick Sirianni. While Sirianni is likely returning, the Eagles took their first step in fixing a culture problem by firing Sean Desai on Sunday. There are more big decisions to come, surely.
No fans tailgate like Bills Mafia, but drinking out a bowling ball is a surefire way to relieve some stress or pent-up anxiety, one would think. After a failed season with the Eagles, it's exactly what Kelce needed.