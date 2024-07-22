Joe Mixon ‘may miss a little time’ in light of Cam Akers signing
By Lior Lampert
On Sunday, the Houston Texans added more help for second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud in the backfield by signing veteran running back Cam Akers.
The following day, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed starting halfback Joe Mixon could be sidelined, though the reason behind his potential absence remains unclear.
Is Akers' arrival in Houston connected to Mixon's mysterious ailment? If so, does that mean the latter may be out for a while?
Based on what Ryans told reporters on Monday, there is seemingly no concern about Mixon:
"Joe [Mixon] will be fine ... may miss a little time, but he'll be fine," Ryans said during his press conference.
Ryans labeled Mixon "one of the toughest competitors" on the Texans roster. Moreover, the Houston sideline general stated there are no "issues" regarding the latter, doing his best to downplay the matter.
Mixon hasn't participated over the past couple days of Texans training camp, which began on July 18. Nonetheless, his unavailability during Houston's recent practices appears to be merely precautionary (if injury-related).
Houston acquired Mixon in March via a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. The soon-to-be 28-year-old amassed 1,410 scrimmage yards (1,034 rushing and 376 receiving) and 12 touchdowns on 309 touches. Considering the Texans signed him to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension shortly afterward, he figures to be a prominent fixture in their rushing attack.
Regardless, Akers has an opportunity to earn additional reps sans Mixon. The former is a second-round pick in 2020 and is still only 25. Perhaps he has a chance to carve out a role for himself in his new landing spot rather quickly, given the circumstances.
Alas, Akers is joining his third team in less than a calendar year. There have been questions about his personality, which possibly played a role in his departure from the Los Angeles Rams. Moreover, the 25-year-old suffered a Grade 3 left Achilles tear in November 2023 -- roughly two years after he endured the same injury in his right leg.