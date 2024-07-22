Texans add more help for C.J. Stroud in RB room with Cam Akers addition
The Houston Texans shocked many fans and pundits last season by rebounding from a miserable three-year stretch. Houston were division champions in 2018 and ’19. They then fell off the map with a combined 11-38-1 record the next three years. The club hired former San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator and former Texans’ Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans to be their new head coach in 2023. The results were startling as the club finished 10-7 and won another division title, this after a 3-13-1 campaign in ’22.
Along with the hiring of Ryans, general manager Nick Caserio wound up drafting last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (QB C.J. Stroud) and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (DE Will Anderson Jr.). Add in an influx of young talent while nailing free agency and the Texans are back on track.
Texans running back depth chart gets even deeper
This offseason, Caserio and Ryans have appeared to have nailed the offseason. The free-agent additions include defensive terrors Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry. The Texans swung deals for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. Now the reigning AFC South champions have added another proven performer to their backfield.
The former Florida State running back was a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. The club reached the playoffs his first two seasons, including a Super Bowl title in 2021. His best season actually came during the Rams’ disastrous 5-12 showing in 2022, when he ran for 786 yards and seven scores.
Akers was traded to the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 season. He touched the ball just 49 times and managed 208 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Now he joins a backfield featuring Mixon and 2022 rookie standout Dameon Pierce. The latter has seen his performance affected by injuries the last year and a half.
More importantly, a bolstered backfield should enable the Texans to improve their ground game from a year ago. Ryans’ team finished tied for 22nd in the league in this area, rushing for a mediocre 96.9 yards per outing.