The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
10. Kevin De Bruyne — Premier League, 2017-18 — 16 assists
Kevin De Bruyne again with 16 assists during the 2017-18 season, which Manchester City would also win.
Following this campaign. was the World Cup in Russia. De Buryne's Belgium would make it to the semi-finals where they would lose to eventual champions France. However, Belgium would beat England in the third-place playoff.