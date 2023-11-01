The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
9. Eric Cantona — Premier League, 1992-93 — 16 assists
Eric Cantona was a controversial figure during his time in the Premier League. He joined Manchester United from bitter rivals Leeds United and would become a legend at Old Trafford. However, he is often remembered for kicking a Crystal Palace fan.
The Frenchman displayed brilliance for the Red Devils and is known for his goalscoring exploits but was also a team player. During the 1992-93 season, Cantona created 16 assists as United won the league.
During his time with United, he would win the division four times and play 185 times in total for the club, scoring 82 goals and making 62 assists.