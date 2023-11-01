The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
8. Kevin De Bruyne — Premier League, 2022-23 — 16 assists
Kevin De Buryne makes this list for a third time for his 16 assists last season. What helped the Belgian during this campaign was that he had Erling Haaland playing ahead of him who broke the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season.
City would win the treble that year by also winning the FA Cup and the Champions League. The campaign was also disrupted due to the World Cup in Qatar where De Bruyne's Belgian would disappointingly go out in the group stage.