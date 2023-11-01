The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
11. Matt Le Tissier — Premier League, 1994-95 — 15 assists
Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier scored a lot of great goals but he also provided 47 assists for the club in the Premier League. 15 of these came during the 1994-95 season, where the Saints finished 10th.
Le Tissier's statistics are very impressive considering he stayed loyal to Southampton and was not tempted to play for a team that challenges for titles. His whole career was spent at the club apart from a spell at Eastleigh. He also played once for his hometown club of Guernsey after retiring.
He was a pundit on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday but is now known for his outspoken views on many controversial topics.