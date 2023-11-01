The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
14 of 15
14. Nolberto Solano — Premier League, 1990-00 — 15 assists
During the 1990-00 season, Nolberto Solano also got 15 assists alongside David Beckham. Solano was playing for Newcastle United at the time who finished 11th in the Premier League.
The Peruvian would also represent Aston Villa and West Ham United in English soccer's top flight. He is now a manager and was most recently in charge of the Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna.