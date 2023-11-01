The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
13. David Beckham — Premier League, 1990-00 — 15 assists
David Beckham has again returned to prominence with his recent Netflix documentary. With all the celebrity that comes with Beckham, it is often forgotten how good a player he was.
During the 1990-00 season, Beckham made 15 assists as Manchester United defended their Premier League title.
Beckham would go on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He is now the co-owner of Inter Miami and has recruited Lionel Messi to his roster.