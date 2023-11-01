The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
15 of 15
15. Robert Pires — Premier League, 2001-02 — 15 assists
Robert Pires occupies the final palce on this list but mentions must also go out to David Silva, Christian Eriksen, Leroy Sane and Eden Hazard who have also made 15 assists in a single Premier League season.
Pires' Arsenal during the 2001-02 campaign won the league which ended three years of Manchester United dominating the competition.
The Frenchman would go on to play for Villareal but return to English soccer with Aston Villa before ending his career in India with FC Goa.