The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
6. Kevin De Buyne — Premier League, 2016-17 — 18 assists
Kevin De Bruyne appears on this list for the second time with the 18 assists he made during the 2016-17 Premier League season. Manchester City would finish third that campaign, with Chelsea winning the division.
The Blues were one of De Bruyne's former clubs but he failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge. He left them to join the German side VfL Wolfsburg before signing for City where he continues to have tremendous success.