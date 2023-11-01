The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
7. Cesc Fabregas — Premier League, 2007-08 — 17 assists
Whilst playing for Arsenal, Cesc Fabregas created 17 assists during the 2007-08 Premier League season. Arsene Wengar's side would finish fourth that campaign which would become a formality for the club.
Following this campaign, Fabregas would win the European Championships with Spain. His country dominated the international scene at the time and also won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros again in 2012.