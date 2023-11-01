The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
5 of 15
5. Cesc Fabregas — Premier League, 2014-15 — 18 assists
Cesc Fabregas is more associated with being an Arsenal player but after returning to English soccer following a successful spell at Barcelona he joined Chelsea. During his first season with the Blues he notched 18 assists, helping his side to win the 2014-15 title.
Fabregas would make a combined total of 118 assists for Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League.
After leaving Chelsea, he joined AS Monaco before playing in Italy with Como. He is now the manager of Como U19 and B team.