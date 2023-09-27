The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
2. Andy Cole — Premier League 1993-94 — 34 goals
Andy Cole is second on the list with 34 goals but what makes Erling Haaland's record look even more impressive is that Cole was playing when there were 22 teams in the Premier League. The division reduced its contingent to 20 teams after the 1994-95 season.
After helping Newcastle gain promotion to the Premier League, Cole enjoyed this prolific goal-scoring season. He netted two hat-tricks along the way against Liverpool and Coventry City. The Magpies finished third that season and Cole was voted PFA Young Player of the Year.
Cole played for Newcastle for just the first half of the following season, before being sold to Manchester United for £7 million.