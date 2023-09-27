The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
1. Erling Haaland — Premier League 2022-23 — 36 goals
Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 when the Norweigan seemed to have the pick of all the top European teams. He, alongside Kylian Mbappe, had become the successors to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who are now ending their careers in MLS and the Saudi Pro League respectively.
His City career did not actually get off to the best of starts as he missed some good chances in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield. Darwin Nunez who was Jurgen Klopp's answer to Haaland in the transfer window did get on the scoresheet. However, it was not a sign of events to come.
In his Premier League debut, Haaland scored a brace in a 2-0 victory against West Ham United at the London Stadium. He then could not stop scoring and managed four hat-tricks across the season against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He missed just two Premier League games because of injury and was left on the bench for their final league game of the season against Brentford as Pep Guardiola was resting him for the FA Cup and Champions League finals. City won both competitions along with the Premier League title in an unforgettable treble-winning season.