The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
3. Alan Shearer — Premier League 1994-95 — 34 goals
Alan Shearer equaled Andy Cole's then-Premier League record by also scoring 34 goals the season after. Shearer is most associated with Newcastle United as that is the club that he made over 300 Premier League appearances for. However, during the 1994-95 season, the English forward was playing for Blackburn Rovers.
Heading into the season, Shearer had the summer off as England had failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup which was held in the USA. Blackburn were also boosted by the arrival of Chris Sutton from Norwich City for £5 million. This was when the club were spending big under the ownership of Jack Walker.
Shearer scored three hat-tricks in this record-breaking season against Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United and Ipswich Town. Alongside, Shearer's exploits, Sutton also managed 15 goals as Blackburn won their one and only Premier League title.
The league went down to the final day of the season and despite Blackburn losing 2-1 to Liverpool. Manchester United could only draw with West Ham which handed the title to Blackburn.