3 Thunder players who should absolutely be on the All-Star Game ballot
There's a good chance the OKC Thunder have multiple All-Stars this season. Here are three players who have to be on the ballot.
3. Jalen Williams should absolutely be on the All-Star Game Ballot
Jalen (not Jaylin) Williams was a player many were expecting to take a leap in his sophomore season and boy, has he done that and then some. Williams has been the third-best player on this Thunder team and has helped them in so many ways.
To start games, Williams often slots in at the power forward position despite standing at just 6-foot-5. He can defend guards thanks to his speed but his strength down low allows him to stick with big men too and not get bullied. He's arguably the most versatile player on this extremely versatile Thunder squad.
After averaging 14 points per game in his rookie year, Williams has elevated his game, now averaging 17.8 points per game. He has six games with at least 20 points, and the Thunder are a perfect 6-0 in those games. He has 13 games with at least 15 points scored, and the Thunder are 11-2 in those contests. His scoring has been vital to their success, and it's starting to become more consistent. He's averaging 19 points per game in his last 10.
He doesn't have the stats that scream All-Star, but his impact has been pretty hard to ignore. He's shooting the ball extremely well thanks to his 51.6/38.9/87.8 shooting splits, and he just keeps getting better. He's the Swiss Army Knife who does just about everything Mark Daigneault needs him to do, and it shows with their great record.