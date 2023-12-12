3 Thunder players who should absolutely be on the All-Star Game ballot
There's a good chance the OKC Thunder have multiple All-Stars this season. Here are three players who have to be on the ballot.
2. Chet Holmgren should absolutely be on the All-Star Game Ballot
After missing the entirety of what would've been his rookie season, it was hard knowing just how good Chet Holmgren would be this season. Sure, the potential was always there, but it would've made sense to expect it to take some time for Holmgren to really get in a groove.
Not only did he need no time to adjust, he's exceeded just about everyone's expectations. He's been a huge reason why OKC is where they are right now, both offensively and defensively.
He's struggled a bit lately, but Holmgren is still averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 52.4/38.0/88.1 shooting splits. It can't be overstated just how valuable it is to have a 7-foot-1 center with the ability to shoot 38 percent from three on over 4 attempts per game, and 88 percent from the free throw line even if he's only averaging 3.8 attempts per game from the charity stripe. Holmgren opens the floor entirely for OKC's young guards to slash and wreak havoc at the rim.
Defensively, Holmgren has been the anchor this team needs. He's blocking 2.4 shots per game and already has five games in which he's recorded four or more blocked shots. He had seven blocked shots in a win over Cleveland in just his second NBA game (to go along with 17 points and 13 rebounds).
The sky is the limit for the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, and it wouldn't be shocking at all to see him pull off a rarity for NBA rookies by making the All-Star team.