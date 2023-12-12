3 Thunder players who should absolutely be on the All-Star Game ballot
There's a good chance the OKC Thunder have multiple All-Stars this season. Here are three players who have to be on the ballot.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to take a jump in 2023 after their surprise play-in appearance last season, but have been even better than most optimists predicted they might be. At 15-7, the Thunder sit in second place in the Western Conference and have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA — frightening considering the youth and assets they still have at their disposal.
It's been a complete team effort for Oklahoma City as they have six different players scoring in double figures. They're one of the best offensive teams in the league and while their defense could still use some work, they're in the top half of opponent points per game and field goal percentage.
Because of their hot start, there's a good chance the Thunder will have multiple players representing them at this year's All-Star Game. These three all have great cases.
1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should absolutely be on the All-Star Game Ballot
What more can be said about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that hasn't been said already? The 25-year-old is not just one of the best young players in the game, he's one of the best players overall. He made the All-NBA First Team last season, and appears to be on that same trajectory in 2023-24.
SGA is currently averaging 30.4 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He's continued to be an all-around force for Oklahoma City while also shooting the ball as efficiently as he ever has.
SGA is shooting 55 percent from the field on 20.4 attempts per game which for a guard is absurd. He's also shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line on 7.5 attempts per game and is even shooting a respectable 34 percent from 3-point range.
Being the clear-cut best player on one of the best teams in the NBA almost always gets you an All-Star Game nod. Gilgeous-Alexander will not be an exception to that.