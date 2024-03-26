Timeline on Kentucky’s John Calipari decision is clear and he doesn’t sound worried
The writing is on the wall.
The fate of John Calipari's job is almost certainly going to be decided by Tuesday.
That's the conclusion anyone could draw after the Kentucky head coach revealed he has a meeting scheduled on Tuesday with athletic director Mitch Barnhart. If Barnhart plans to fire Calipari, it's likely to be then. Or if Barnhart plans to reaffirm his faith in Coach Cal, then that's the time to do it.
That tidbit came out during Calipari's appearance on his Monday night call-in show on the UK Sports Network.
The other conclusion one could draw from that appearance: Calipari doesn't think he's going anywhere.
John Calipari's call-in show revealed much about Kentucky's incoming decision
Calipari talked about next season, about working with any players who choose to come back, about needing to get older, about reevaluating the way the program operates.
The consensus is that the coach sounded like he's coming back. Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Ledger also tweeted that the feeling behind the scenes is that Calipari's job is safe.
The fact that Calipari even did a call-in show would seem to indicate a change is unlikely. Unless Barnhart and the Wildcats are that dysfunctional...
Can you imagine if Kentucky fired Calipari after letting him go on that show to make an impassioned plea to fans like "Let's come together and let's do something"?
No, the writing is on the wall here. Calipari's history is too strong and his buyout too big for Barnhart to take the plunge. The pressure is rising on the head coach, but it's hard to fire a national title winner. It's safe to assume he'll get the benefit of the doubt this time. Next time, he might not be so lucky.
Of course, we'll find out on Tuesday. If a decision doesn't come out of that meeting one way or another, it would be a huge shock.