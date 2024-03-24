The only Kentucky-John Calipari solution that works for everyone
Kentucky is backed into a corner with John Calipari, and there's only one way out.
By Mark Powell
Kentucky's loss to Oakland on Thursday night remains the talking point of college basketball. As one of the sport's lone blue bloods, the Wildcats face heavy expectations every season, and they failed to live up to them again in 2023-24.
2012 is a long time ago, and it's also the last time Kentucky won a National Championship under Calipari. Coach Cal continues to bring in loaded recruiting classes, which seems to extend his tenure.
Yet, those teams also fall short when it matters most. Losses in embarrassing fashion to Saint Peter's and Oakland are inexcusable. Calipari can only get away with underachieving for so long with a rabid fanbase like Kentucky's. BBN isn't happy.
Can Kentucky afford to fire John Calipari?
The decision to fire or keep Calipari is up to Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. There are a few risks which comes with firing Calipari. The first of which is obvious -- Calipari has a $33 million buyout. While Kentucky boosters can likely back most if not all of that, it's also one less favor Barnhart can call upon when UK's athletic department needs something.
The second risk is that Kentucky could lose the vast majority of their second-ranked recruiting class for next season. Calipari is an excellent recruiter and if he or his staff land on their feet elsewhere, convincing the same players Wildcats fans are so excited about to switch allegiances will not be tough. Add in potential transfers, and there's a real risk here for Barnhart.
Does Kentucky have an out with John Calipari?
Don't get me wrong, something has to change with Calipari's approach. Losses to inferior opponents in the tournament aren't good enough. The radio silence on Kentucky's end for the last day or so suggests some tough conversations are being had.
Rather than firing Calipari now, Barnhart could give him one more year to prove himself. The recruiting class should mostly stay in-tact if Calipari remains in Lexington for now. A clause in Calipari's contract would also allow him to transition to a new role within the athletic department after next season, which may make sense for both sides.
Cal isn't getting any younger, and a 'Special Assistant to the Athletic Director/University Representative' title would fit him well. He'd still get paid, and the University wouldn't be out an extra $33 million. Add in the recruiting boost that would come with Calipari staying on campus, and the looming coaching change wouldn't be as intense, either.
Perhaps an extra year of Calipari would be in intolerable for the athletic department and fanbase. I am no expert. From the outside looking in, though, Kentucky should at least consider all their options.