3 John Calipari replacements Kentucky should target after embarrassing March Madness exit
If John Calipari finds himself out of a gig with the Kentucky Wildcats, the school should look at some popular names to replace him
There's no getting around it. As good a recruiter and as prominent a coach he may be, Kentucky's John Calipari can't win the big one anymore.
Outside of Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist coming up big in 2012, the Wildcats under Calipari have severely underachieved. Losing to UConn in the 2014 championship and blowing a 38-0 season in the national semi-finals against Wisconsin stand out. Don't forget Saint Peter's and now Oakland being No. 15 and No. 14 seeds to send the Wildcats packing.
So what's next? Let's just say that the AD in Lexington wants to make a change. What would be the logical choice? The good news is there are certainly a number of suitable options.
No. 1: Baylor HC Scott Drew
Selecting Scott Drew as the next head coach for Kentucky Basketball would be a move filled with promise and potential. Drew's coaching career is highlighted by his remarkable achievement of leading the Baylor Bears to their first-ever NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. This feat, accomplished by defeating the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs in the title game, showcases Drew's ability to lead a team to success on the biggest stage of college basketball.
Drew also has a track record of building and sustaining successful programs. At Baylor, Drew inherited a program in disarray and transformed it into a perennial contender on the national stage. His ability to recruit and develop talent, coupled with his strategic acumen, played a pivotal role in elevating Baylor to championship caliber while keeping pace with the never-lenient competition in the Big 12.
Drew's coaching style emphasizes a balance of offensive firepower and suffocating defense, a formula that has proven effective in today's fast-paced and competitive college basketball landscape. His teams at Baylor were known for their relentless defensive pressure and unselfish offensive play, traits that align with the tradition of excellence at Kentucky. It wouldn't hurt to have him take over, and frankly, the Wildcats could use someone of Drew's caliber.
No. 2: Indiana State HC Josh Schertz
Can we all agree on this? Indiana State deserved to be in the tournament this year. They clearly were a better option than someone like Colorado State or UVA. That's a testament to Josh Schertz, and with how good the Sycamores looked this year, it would not be a surprise to have him lined up for a major coaching gig down the line. Look no further than Kentucky, which would be an excellent landing spot.
Under his leadership, Indiana State displayed an impressive level of competitiveness and efficiency, and again, should have made the tournament this season. But despite that, emphasis on fundamental basketball, strategic execution, and player development propelled the Sycamores to notable victories and competitive showings against formidable opponents. Drake may have gotten the best of the Sycamores when it counted, but Schertz's squad showed incredible competitive intensity.
Bringing Schertz to lead Kentucky would inject a fresh perspective and innovative approach into the program. It may not be splashy, but at some point, the Wildcats need to stop relying on that and get back to the fundamentals. Hard work, discipline, and unity could resonate well with the Wildcats, instilling a renewed sense of purpose and determination within the team that is accustomed to sizzle and regular-season success culminating with postseason disappointment.
No. 3: St. John's HC Rick Pitino
Considering Rick Pitino as the successor to John Calipari at Kentucky presents a compelling narrative. Pitino had a memorable tenure at Louisville, Kentucky's archrival, and jumping ship from red to blue will be viewed by some as traitorous. Pitino's experience in guiding a program to the heights of collegiate success aligns closely with Kentucky's lofty aspirations and storied history, making him a natural candidate to assume the reins.
Though his run at St. Johns thus far has been underwhelming, you can't ignore Pitino passing on an opportunity to return to big-time college basketball. St. John's, for as good as it was in the past, is not the same right now. Also, Pitino's coaching legacy includes the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship with the Louisville Cardinals, a title that was later vacated due to NCAA violations. Nonetheless, they won the tournament and it is still remembered, even if the books don't have it.
Bringing Pitino back to Kentucky, albeit with the backdrop of his Louisville tenure, presents a complex narrative intertwined with both triumph and tribulation. While his past associations may raise eyebrows among some Kentucky faithful, there's no denying Pitino's intimate knowledge of the program and the state's basketball culture. At this point, the Wildcats will take anything if it means fewer years coming up short and more years of having a chance to hoist the final trophy.
