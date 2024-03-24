Kentucky could be on the verge of the wrong John Calipari decision
If the Kentucky Wildcats make the wrong decision with John Calipari, they already have someone to blame.
By Mark Powell
The Kentucky Wildcats lost to another under-seeded team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke made 10 three pointers, scoring all of his points from behind the arc. Reed Sheppard had one of the worst games of his college career at the worst possible time, and unfortunately UK were sent packing far earlier than expected.
The conversation postgame immediately centered around John Calipari's future. Coach Cal has been one of the best coaches in Kentucky history, but his program and message have grown stale to the fanbase in recent years. In a "what have you done for me lately" business, losses to Oakland and Saint Peter's are far more recent developments than a National Championship won in 2012.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has the power to keep or fire Calipari in the coming days. If let go, Kentucky would owe Calipari the $33 million buyout in his contract. Losing Calipari at this time would also likely cost the Wildcats much of their No. 2-ranked recruiting class, and some players on the current roster who are partial to the head coach. That makes such a decision very risky.
Should the Kentucky Wildcats fire John Calipari?
The best-case scenario for Kentucky is that Calipari voluntarily steps down as head coach, which is an option written into his contract starting this year. Should Calipari step down, he would take a new job within the athletic department called Special Assistant to the Athletic Director/University Representative.
However, there is an unfortunate catch here for some Kentucky fans that would prefer Calipari leave now -- that clause in Cal's contract begins in late June, and he can opt into it any time prior to next April 15 for the 2024-25 season. Essentially, Calipari has to come back next season -- perhaps for a final campaign -- to maintain a relationship with the athletic department.
Firing Calipari only makes sense for Barnhart if he was a surefire, can't-miss replacement ready to take the reigns. If not, then Barnhart risks losing one of the best coaches of his era, the majority of his recruiting class and $33 million for nothing.