Tommy Pham keeps fight with Brewers going by blasting fans on social media
The Chicago White Sox are a team with little to play for at this point. They enter Tuesday's action with a 15-45 record, the worst mark in MLB by far. They've lost 11 in a row with little hope of winning many in the near future.
One bright spot on this White Sox team has been Tommy Pham, a player who signed after the season began and has been solid at the top of their order, hitting .280 in 33 games.
If there's one thing that MLB fans know about Tommy Pham, it's that he won't back down. Not one bit. We saw that on Sunday in the White Sox game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pham was thrown out by a substantial margin and was also clearly well out of the baseline.
He did not appear to like the tag slapped onto him by Brewers catcher William Contreras, and let Contreras know just that.
Pham continued to add to this drama by arguing with several fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Tommy Pham takes fight to social media
When fans brought up Pham running out of the baseline, the veteran outfielder wasn't shy in pointing out that this is more of a common occurrence than people think, arguing that he ran a good route toward home plate. He says he has receipts.
Pham told this fan why he wound up signing later than most players despite coming off a strong 2023 campaign. This fan assumed he got no offers, but Pham refuses that saying he turned some down in late February before eventually signing with the White Sox in April.
Pham is not a player to be messed with. He made sure that Joc Pederson knew that when they were feuding about fantasy football, and he was prepared to let Contreras know that on Sunday.
This is nothing new for Pham and has been a common occurrence for the Brewers as well, who found themselves involved in drama with a rough Rhys Hoskins slide at second base, and were involved with more drama with Chris Martin and the Red Sox.