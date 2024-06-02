Tommy Pham tried to fight entire Brewers bench after getting thrown out at home plate
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago White Sox are not ducking any smoke despite being the worst team in the MLB by a decent margin, especially veteran outfielder Tommy Pham.
Pham has a history of fighting, relishing it to a degree. On Sunday, he reminded everyone he won't back down from anyone who confronts him, including the entire Milwaukee Brewers dugout. He was ready to throw hands with the whole club after being thrown out at home plate in the top of the eighth inning.
Brewers catcher William Contreras was waiting for Pham as he tried scoring the game-tying run. Upon getting out of the jam unscathed, the former appeared to say something to the latter on his way back to the bench. From there, all hell broke loose.
Tommy Pham wants to fight the entire Brewers bench after getting thrown out at home plate
As you can see, Pham took offense to whatever Contreras uttered to him, to the point where home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez had to intervene.
"Nah, we ain't taking that from the Brewers. I don't care how many Ls [losses] we have this year," White Sox announcer John Schriffen emphatically said during the broadcast. It sounded like he was ready to step onto the field and join Pham for a backyard brawl.
Regardless, the White Sox squandered their chance to knot up the score, ultimately losing the game 6-3. Sitting at 15-45 in last place in the American League Central and boasting the lowest winning percentage in baseball (.250), it has been a year to forget for Chicago. Still, they are playing for pride at this point in the 2024 campaign, and Pham seemingly doesn't take that lightly.
Whether Contreras' smack talk warranted this type of outburst or Pham's reaction was a culmination of frustration from the White Sox constantly losing remains unclear. Nonetheless, Pham is the "last dude" you want to agitate, per the live conversation between Schriffen and TV analyst Steve Stone during the skirmish.
This isn't the first time Pham has been involved in a physical altercation on the diamond. Back when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds, he slapped Joc Pederson, then of the San Francisco Giants, over fantasy football. The league suspended him for 8-10 games over the incident, which occurred pregame. San Francisco even considered pressing charges, though they ultimately thought better of it.
Pham is often a fan favorite because he wears his emotions on his sleave. He did just that on Sunday, nearly taking on the entire Brewers bench in the process.