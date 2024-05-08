Top 15 women's goalscorers in Olympics history
9. Sam Kerr, Australia - 7 goals (tied)
Chelsea star Sam Kerr has played in just one Olympic Games so far but scored seven goals as Australia made it to the semifinals.
Australia went out to Sweden in a match where Kerr had a goal controversially ruled out. She then scored in the bronze medal match but her side lost 4-3 to the USWNT.
9. Melissa Tancredi, Canada - 7 goals (tied)
Melissa Tancredi competed in three Olympic games for Canada and won two bronze medals. Her first tournament was the 2008 games but her side were defeated by the USWNT in the quarterfinals.
In 2012, Canada were again defeated by the United States -- this time in the semifinals. However, they went on to beat France 1-0 in the bronze medal match.
Tancredi helped Canada win another bronze medal in 2016 where they beat Brazil in the match for third place. They had lost to Germany in the semifinals.
9. Stina Blackstenius, Sweden - 7 goals (tied)
Stina Blackstenius has played in two Olympic Games for Sweden and won silver medals both times. In 2016 she scored in the Final against Germany but her side went on to lose 2-1.
At the 2020 games, she found the back of the net again in the gold medal match but Sweden were defeated by Canada on penalties.
She still plays for Sweden and Arsenal in the Women's Super League. Blackstenius is currently on 107 caps for her country with 31 goals.