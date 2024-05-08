Top 15 women's goalscorers in Olympics history
12. Ellen White, Great Britain - 6 goals (tied)
Ellen White played in two Olympic games for Great Britain and scored six goals. Her first tournament was in 2012 which her country was hosting. However, GB were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Canada.
White's side made it to the quarterfinals again at the 2020 games. Despite White scoring a hat-trick, GB were edged out 4-3 by Australia.
She retired from football after winning the European Championship with England in 2022.
12. Lotta Schelin, Sweden - 6 goals (tied)
Lotta Schelin played in four Olympic Games for Sweden and scored six goals in the process. Her first competition was in 2004 where her side lost 1-0 to Germany in the bronze medal match.
Her side was again beaten by the Germans in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Olympics. Then in 2012, Sweden were again defeated in the quarterfinal stage -- this time by France.
Schelin finally got her hands on a medal in 2016 as she won silver with her Sweden side losing to Germany in the Final.
12. Alex Morgan, United States - 6 goals (tied)
Alex Morgan played an influential role in the United States' 4-3 win over Canada in the semifinals of the 2012 Olympics. She scored the winner in extra-time and the USWNT then went on to beat Japan 2-1 in the Final.
Then in 2016, Morgan found the back of the net in their 1-1 draw with Sweden in the quarterfinals. However, the Stars and Stripes went on to lose on penalties.
At the 2020 games, her side lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals. However, they still won bronze after beating Australia in the match for third place.
Morgan is still a USWNT international and has a record of 123 goals in 223 games. She plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women's Soccer League.
12. Barbra Banda, Zambia - 6 goals (tied)
Barbra Banda was Zambia's captain at the 2020 Olympic Games -- which was the first time her country played in a major tournament. She scored a hat-trick against the Netherlands in their first game but her side lost 10-3.
She then scored another hat-trick as Zambia drew 4-4 with China in their second group game. Zambia were then eliminated after a 1-0 defeat to Brazil in their final game in Group F.
Branda currently plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League.