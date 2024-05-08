Top 15 women's goalscorers in Olympics history
7. Abby Wambach, United States - 9 goals
Abby Wambach competed in both the 2004 and 2012 Olympics and won gold medals in both tournaments.
In the 2004 edition, Wambach scored a fantastic header in the 112th minute to give the USWNT a 2-1 win over Brazil.
She missed out on playing at the 2008 Olympics as she suffered a broken leg. However, she was back to her best for the 2012 tournament where she scored in every game except the Final where the United States defeated Japan 2-1.
8. Pretinha, Brazil - 8 goals
Pretinha won two silver medals with Brazil at the Olympics. In 2004 she scored in the Final against the USWNT but her side went on to lose 2-1. Then in 2008, she was part of the side that were again defeated by the United States in the gold medal match.
She played 68 times for Brazil and scored 42 goals. Her club sides includes Vasco da Gama, Washington Freedom and the San Jose CyberRays.