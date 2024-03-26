The Trevor Story hype train is back on the rails for Red Sox fans
Trevor Story has had a few down seasons with the Boston Red Sox. But with him back and healthy, Red Sox fans are excited to see what he might be able to accomplish.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox are coming into the 2024 season with a lot of question marks.
The team did little to address their roster and arguably look worse heading into this year than they did last year.
However, things aren't all gloom and doom in Boston. In fact, there is one thing fans are quite excited about.
After being signed in 2022 by the Red Sox, Trevor Story has struggled a bit in his new uniform. But that may not be the case this year. On Monday, he hit a two-run home run at Globe Life Field to help the Red Sox extend their lead over the Texas Rangers to 6-1.
Even more exciting for Red Sox fans was the exit velocity on not only the home run, but a single he hit earlier in the game. The home run came off the bat at 102.8 mph, while the single came off the bat at 110 mph.
Red Sox fans encouraged by Trevor Story's progress
Red Sox fans are clearly encouraged by Story's progress.
While the Red Sox may struggle to be competitive this year, a healthy and productive Story could still give them a boost as they try to bounce back from back-to-back last place finishes in the American League East.
Story struggled in 2023 to the tune of a .203 average. He hit just three home runs, drove in 14, and had a poor OPS of .566. But this spring has been a much different story.
The veteran shortstop is hitting .375 this spring with three homers and 14 RBI, as well as an OPS of 1.092.
As such, Red Sox fans have jumped back on the hype train for the slugger, who could be an X-factor for the team in 2024.
His exit velocities are an encouraging sign for fans as well. If Story is striking the ball well, he should be a solid piece for the Red Sox this year.
Fans are certainly hoping that his strong spring training stats are a harbinger of things to come as the regular season approaches. The Red Sox will begin the 2024 season at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners.
Story will get his first chance to prove if he is back to being the player he was with the Colorado Rockies. We'll see if his solid spring training was a precursor to a strong season.