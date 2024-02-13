Craig Breslow continues to feed Red Sox fans morsels of hope
Red Sox fans can see right through Breslow's message.
Entering this offseason, Boston Red Sox fans had hope. Sure, the team had finished in last place in the AL East in three of the last four years, but change was coming. Chaim Bloom was fired. Craig Breslow arrived. The losing was unacceptable. At least that's what Red Sox management said.
Red Sox chairman Tom Werner famously said that the team was preparing to go "full throttle" when Breslow was introduced. All Red Sox fans have been able to do is mock them for making that statement as the offseason has been underwhelming at best.
Despite the Red Sox continuing to prove that their word means nothing, Breslow once again attempted to convince the fans that they're trying to win by saying, "We're going to remain engaged" with starting pitching additions.
Cool, I guess.
It's on Craig Breslow to show that the Red Sox are serious about winning in 2024
Remaining engaged when it comes to starting pitching is one thing. The Oakland A's can come up to Blake Snell and say they're interested but have no intention of actually offering him a contract he'd consider signing. Getting a deal done is a completely different thing, and Boston has mostly sat on their hands this offseason while they distance themselves further away from teams like the Orioles and Yankees.
The biggest signing Boston has made this offseason was bringing in Lucas Giolito on a two-year deal. Giolito as a bounce-back candidate makes some sense, sure, but the Red Sox proceeded to trade Chris Sale away soon after. Giolito should be healthier than Sale, but is he better? If so, he hasn't shown it in the last couple of seasons.
The biggest trade the Red Sox have made this offseason landed them Tyler O'Neill from the Cardinals. Again, solid bounce-back candidate, but they traded Alex Verdugo just two days prior. O'Neill is a cleaner fit with him being a right-handed bat, but he's not as good of a player as Verdugo and is cheaper.
The Red Sox improving from the 78-84 team they've been in each of the last two seasons is not a hard task. The starting rotation has been a glaring weakness for far too long and remains a weakness as we approach the beginning of Spring Training. Guess what! Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are available and waiting to get paid. Montgomery is even in your city. Go bring him in!
If the Red Sox are afraid to spend money, Dylan Cease is sitting there on the trade market. Sure, the White Sox expect to keep him, but that's because they haven't gotten offers they perceive to be good enough yet. The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in the majors. Go out and get Cease! It won't come cheap, but the Red Sox should be more than fine prospect-wise after getting him.
The Red Sox have not added much money if any onto the payroll, yet have shown no willingness or desire to make a move. That can change. Perhaps Breslow means it this time. Hard to fully trust him though with the Red Sox reportedly "not meaningfully in" on Jorge Soler who just signed with the Giants. It's on him to show that he means business. If they don't make the obvious move and land a frontline starter, eventually Red Sox fans will grow impatient if they haven't already. Just like they did with Chaim Bloom.