MLB Rumors: Justin Turner just latest example of Red Sox misleading fans
The Boston Red Sox lost a key piece to the puzzle earlier this week in Justin Turner. While the Red Sox desperately need some help offensively, Ken Rosenthal reports that the front office hasn't being putting their best foot forward.
By Curt Bishop
Justin Turner is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays.
On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox lost a key piece to the puzzle from 2023 when Turner signed a one-year contract with their division rivals.
It's obvious that the Red Sox need help on the offensive side, and they may also lose Adam Duvall in free agency. Fans in Boston were certainly hoping for more activity from the front office but have not seen them put forth the effort.
Sadly, the suspicions Red Sox fans are having about their front office have come true, according to Ken Rosenthal, who revealed on Foul Territory that the team never tried to bring Turner back and that they aren't trying the way they should be.
Red Sox have misled their fans
Rosenthal dug into the Red Sox for their lack of spending, even criticizing them for essentially misleading their fans.
"They are a team that are that should be as (Chairman) Tom Werner said earlier this offseason, full throttle," said Rosenthal. "They've got Jordan Montgomery sitting in Boston, working out in Boston. His wife is doing a residency in Boston. He is right in front of them. Maybe they'll sign him, but it doesn't seem like they're going to do anything big."
President Sam Kennedy also stated that the Red Sox may be cutting payroll.
This is the last thing Red Sox fans want to hear. They would certainly prefer to know that their front office was trying to build a winning team to what they've done this winter.
The vibe around Fenway Park is obviously different. Fans that are so used to deep October runs and packing the ballpark to the brim are restless waiting for their team to get back to their winning ways.
But the front office and ownership group have not kept their word, and if they continue on this path, not only will the Red Sox remain uncompetitive, but they will continue to lose the trust of their fanbase.
In addition to offense, Boston needs a top of the rotation starter, as Rosenthal noted, and Montgomery and Blake Snell would fit that mold.
But the Red Sox have gone back on their word and don't appear to be in play for any major free agents, much to the dismay of their fanbase.
Now, they'll begin life without Turner.