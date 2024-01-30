MLB Rumors: Red Sox pursuit of Justin Turner replacement just got tougher
The Boston Red Sox's chances of replacing Justin Turner got more difficult with this latest update from FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray.
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox have had an uncharacteristically quiet offseason. At least in recent years, the Red Sox have tried to land some of the top players in free agency or on the trade block. But this winter, the Red Sox's only notable moves have been outfielder Tyler O'Neill and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.
Boston's 2024 roster took an even bigger hit, as they found out that infielder Justin Turner was signing a one-year, $13.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. That's right, the Red Sox watched one of their best hitters jump ship to an AL East rival.
With Turner gone, the number of designated hitters has decreased. One player the Red Sox could hypothetically replace Turner with may have been harder to sign.
During the latest episode of The Baseball Insiders, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray discussed potential fits for the remaining designated hitters on the free agency market. When talking about former Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, Murray says that there's a mystery team that's in the running.
"Jorge Soler, his market, I don't think, has picked up quite yet," said Murray. "I'm struggling to figure out where the fit is because you have the Diamondbacks who went in a different direction and got Joc Pederson. You have the Blue Jays now getting Justin Turner, I don't that would preclude them from going out and getting Soler, you never know there.
"I've also heard there's another team that's in on Soler, I don't necessarily know what team that is, but it's not surprising in the slightest there's outside interest in addition to the Diamondbacks and the Blue Jays there for Soler."
Mystery team in the running for free agent DH Jorge Soler
Soler would be the next logical replacement for Turner. But with the Red Sox not showing too much urgency to make strong additions to the roster previously this offseason and the addition of this mystery team, signing Soler just got tougher.
After helping the Atlanta Braves win the World Series in 2021, Soler cashed in on a three-year, $36 million contract with the Marlins. Soler's first season in Miami was limited to just 72 games due to injury. But this past season, Soler made it to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career after recording a .254 batting average, .350 on-base percentage, .527 slugging percentage, 23 home runs, 51 RBI, 52 runs, and 81 hits in the first half of the season.
In 137 games this season, Soler slashed .250/.341/.512 while recording 36 home runs, 75 RBI, 77 runs, 126 hits, 141 strikeouts, and 66 walks in 504 at-bats.
It will be interesting to see where Soler ultimately signs before the start of the season. What is known is that a mystery team is in the running for him.