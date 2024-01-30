Justin Turner contract details, grade: Blue Jays add former rival after Red Sox balk
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Justin Turner to a one-year deal, stealing him from a handfull of suitors like the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.
By Mark Powell
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Justin Turner has a new home in a familiar division. Turner spent the 2023 season in Boston, but will head north of the border after signing a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 39-year-old opted out of his contract in Boston with the hopes of earning slightly more capital elsewhere after a productive year with the Red Sox. Turner slashed .276/.345/.455 with the Red Sox and showcased moderate power, hitting 23 home runs and 31 doubles. JT's hot start to the season cooled slightly with the weather, and he struggled some in September, hinting a lighter workload may be in his future.
By declining his $13.4 million player option, Turner received a buyout over $6 million. That means he can see his overall valuation increase should his new deal be close to $10 million, which feels likely given his skillset and that he's signing a short-term contract, the likes of which tend to be higher in AAV due to the limited risk taken on by the Jays.
Justin Turner contract deals and grade with Blue Jays
Turner can still play some first and third base if called upon, but he's expected to be used primarily as a designated hitter with the Blue Jays. At 39, that's just fine by Turner, who played some of his best baseball in Boston after ditching hit mitt.
The advanced stats favor a decent season from Turner as well. His ability in the field was strongest at first base, while he's a below-average player at third base at this point in his career. At the plate, Turner's chase rate is still below league average, while he barrel rate is a bit of a concern in 2024.
Overall, though, the Blue Jays were able to make a solid addition on a low-risk contract. While Turner is not the Cody Bellinger-level player Jays fans were promised, he's an ideal clubhouse presence and someone who can establish a winning culture at that.