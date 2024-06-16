Tyreek Hill is too scared to give Patrick Mahomes more bulletin-board material
Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes formed one of the most dynamic duos in sports when the former was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, contract demands with Hill got in the way of a long-term partnership, as well as a couple of Super Bowls Hill could've been a part of.
Instead, Tyreek is putting up some legendary statistics with the Miami Dolphins, growing his own brand and showcasing his talents without the best quarterback in the NFL. That comes with its benefits, and it's easy to see why Hill preferred to take the money and run, even if that means playing with Tua Tagovailoa instead of Mahomes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa is not a bad quarterback. He's in the upper-echelon of passers in the sport, and is due a new contract himself following the Trevor Lawrence deal which sent shockwaves around the NFL. Still, when asked at a football camp whether Mahomes or Tagovailoa are the better quarterback, Hill knew better than to answer directly.
In the thread below, Feldman mentioned that Hill did not directly answer the question, instead pleading the fifth outside of a courtroom.
Tyreek Hill was smart to avoid controversy with Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa
Hill is consistently hit with questions about Mahomes and Tagovailoa, and for the most part has done an ideal job avoiding contrasting the two. Any comment to the contrary would be perceived as a shot at one of the young playmakers, which does little to help Hill keep relationships with Tua, his current QB, or his old friend Mahomes.
Just a few weeks ago, Hill gave Tagovailoa a vote of confidence when asked about Tua's contract situation:
"Tua should've [already] been paid. I've been saying this all offseason, man. I know we got a great front office ... They're going to get it done. ... The progression of how he's getting better each and every year, and how he's carrying this offense, it's crazy. ... He's continually getting better, he's gradually getting better each and every year. Last year was a Pro Bowl. This year's gonna be a playoff win and much more. So Tua should've been paid," Hill said.
As Hill said, the two sides will get a deal done. While the Dolphins debate dollars and cents, the Chiefs are celebrating a second-straight Super Bowl win. Hill may not feel comfortable commenting, but I do -- Mahomes is the far superior product, and we all know that.