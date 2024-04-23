Tyreek Hill has no right to feel disrespected by the Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill felt disrespected when the Kansas City Chiefs gave his former jersey number to running back Isiah Pacheco.
By Kinnu Singh
Many Kansas City Chiefs fans felt betrayed when wide receiver Tyreek Hill decided to leave Kansas City in 2022. NFL players shift teams often, either through free agency or trade, but Hill's departure was an emotional one for its fanbase. Hill's unparalleled speed added a vertical element to the Chiefs offense, which forced defenses to convert to two-deep coverages. Hill helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl championship in decades, and it stung when he opted to leave the team.
In the years since, both parties have moved on. Hill has put distance between himself and his former team with incessant praise for his current one, especially for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel. While the Chiefs still need a true replacement at wide receiver, they've been able to win without him. The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVII and LVIII in each of the past two seasons without Hill.
Although Hill began his Hall of Fame resume with the Chiefs and spent six seasons in Kansas City, it didn't immortalize Hill's legacy within the franchise once he left — at least not when it came to his jersey number. Instead of retiring No. 10 for Hill indefinitely, the Chiefs immediately reassigned the number to running back Isiah Pacheco. Hill recently shared his thoughts on Pacheco wearing his former jersey number.
Tyreek Hill felt 'disrespected' when Chiefs gave No. 10 to Isiah Pacheco
During an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Hill praised Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco before admitting he felt disrespected when Kansas City gave him his old jersey number.
“Kansas City’s got a real good running back,” Hill said. “You can hear and see every step he takes … I did feel disrespected when they gave him [No.] 10, though. I didn’t like that. There’s only one [No.] 10 now. There should only be one [No.] 10 in your heart.”
Pacheco received the No. 10 jersey immediately after he was drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins a month before that year’s draft, wore the jersey number during his six seasons in Kansas City.
Still, from the Chiefs perspective, the number reassignment is simply business as usual. The retiring of a jersey number is a sacred occurrence, one that hasn't happened for plenty of other top players in their respective franchises. In the NFL's most recent dynasty, New England Patriots players like Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski didn't have their numbers retired. Edelman, a wide receiver who won Super Bowl LIII MVP and played with the team for his entire 12-season career, saw his No. 11 jersey immediately reassigned to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in 2022. As far as the Patriots go, Tom Brady's No. 12 is likely the only number that will never be worn again in New England.
Teams tend to reassign jersey numbers to late-round draft picks immediately after the previous players leaves, perhaps to take luster away and disassociate the jersey from its former owner. Unless Pacheco picked No. 10 himself, the Chiefs likely would've avoided giving him that jersey if they knew he'd become one of their best offensive weapons almost immediately.
Kansas City has done well since Hill’s departure — the Chiefs won each of the last two Super Bowls. Despite the success, Kansas City's passing attack has sputtered, especially after general manager Brett Veach whiffed on several wide receivers in the NFL Draft.
If the Chiefs hope to sustain their success moving forward, Veach will have to bolster the wide receiver corps in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hill has found his own success in Miami. He has compiled 3,509 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, and two All-Pro honors in his two seasons with the Dolphins.