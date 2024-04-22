Tyreek Hill's questionable Mike McDaniel reveal proves Chiefs really broke the Dolphins
The Kansas City Chiefs own real estate in the heads of Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins if the All-Pro wide receiver's questionable story reveal from their AFC Wild Card loss is any indication.
By Lior Lampert
As fans, it is always intriguing to hear things from the perspective of professional athletes. But sometimes players can be too honest to a fault, and Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the most recent example after questionably exposing how head coach Mike McDaniel put him on blast following the team's 26-7 AFC Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past season.
Hill spoke during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and was blatantly honest about the postgame interaction with McDaniel. While it is fun to get a raw, behind-the-scenes story between a star player and coach, it also insinuates that the Chiefs broke the Dolphins in the demoralizing defeat.
The Chiefs broke the Dolphins based on WR Tyreek Hill's postgame story involving HC Mike McDaniel
"He [McDaniel] called me out. He's like, 'Reek, you're supposed to be the best player in the league, and you got this guy putting hands all over you like that. We pay you all this money for what?'" Hill said.
After hauling in five of his eight targets for 62 yards and scoring the team's lone touchdown, Hill could've directed the attention toward the struggles of his defense or quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (who completed 51.3 of his pass attempts for 199 yards, one score, and an interception). Instead, he took it in stride, welcoming constructive criticism from his coach and using it as motivation to be better moving forward.
"And for me, I love s**t like that because I'm going to take s-** like that to heart, and I'm going to get from better from it. That'd never happen again to me in my life," Hill emphatically declared.
Kudos to the Cheetah for handling the situation how he did and taking accountability, especially considering there were multiple factors that played into his underwhelming performance against his former team in last year's playoffs, like weather conditions that hospitalized several fans and a lingering ankle injury he suffered late in the regular season against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.
Circumstances aside, that doesn't change the fact that the Chiefs are living rent-free in the heads of Hill, McDaniel, and the Dolphins after the crushing loss on Super Wild Card Weekend.