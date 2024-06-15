Patrick Mahomes sends warning to rest of NFL at Chiefs ring ceremony with 1 pose
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs gathered inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on Thursday night to receive their championship spoils for the third time in the last five seasons. The Chiefs received Super Bowl rings to commemorate their 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
The ring totals 14.8 carats with 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, and one glaring error, all encrusted into a 10-carat gold setting by Josten Jewelers.
The Super Bowl ring features countless hidden references to the team’s accomplishments, many of which are honored with diamonds. Four marquise diamonds represent the franchise’s four Lombardi Trophies, including the consecutive championships in the last two seasons. The base of the trophies are made from 19 baguette diamonds to distinguish the Chiefs as the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 19 seasons. Inside the ring, an engraved play design depicts “Tom and Jerry,” the game-winning play schemed up by head coach Andy Reid.
Patrick Mahomes references Kendrick Lamar with Super Bowl rings
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes unboxed his ring alongside tight end Travis Kelce. The rings are the third in the collection for the prolific postseason tandem, and Mahomes brought his first two rings with him to complete the trifecta.
Mahomes posed for a photo at the ceremony while holding up three fingers, each adorned with a ring. He shared the photo on social media with a simple caption: “BIG ME.”
The caption is a reference to Kendrick Lamar’s appearance on “Like That” by Future and Metro Boomin. The verse ignited rap’s most significant feud in recent history, with Lamar directly taking aim at artists Drake and J. Cole.
“M--------- the big three,” Lamar raps. “It’s just big me.”
The verbal jabs were pointed toward the two other rap artists who are frequently considered to be at the pinnacle of the competitive genre. Lamar’s message, however, is clear: he has no competition.
What is Mahomes' message? Are the “big three” his three Super Bowl rings? Is it a reference to the Chiefs' upcoming quest to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships? Or, like Lamar, is Mahomes taking a friendly jab at his competitors?
In the new age of quarterbacks, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have frequently been cited as the league’s top quarterbacks alongside Mahomes. Although Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert have thrown their name into consideration from time to time, Burrow and Allen have become the largest rivals for Kansas City in the post-Tom Brady era.
Allen has yet to claim a postseason victory against Mahomes’ Chiefs. Other than Tom Brady, Burrow is the only quarterback to out-duel Mahomes in the postseason. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game following the 2021 season but ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
If Burrow and Allen — or any other quarterback — want to join the conversation, they'll need to begin acquiring some jewelry of their own. Until then, Mahomes can only be compared in conversations with other all-time greats.